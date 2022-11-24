WATCH: Lioness enters a party, climbs a tree to attack guests

An old video of a lioness crashing at a party and attacking guests is going viral. Contrary to popular belief, the big cats climb trees to get a better vantage point or to escape the heat.

In the shocking video, a man can be seen climbing a tree after a lioness crashed into their party. The tree can be seen wrapped with LED lights. The lioness, to the man’s surprise, jumps on the tree after him and climbs it easily. The man reaches the leaves and tries to kick the lioness in the face to push her down as he has nowhere to run.

The big cat has a strong grip on the tree and looks agitated. However, that is where the video abruptly ends and it is known if the man survived or if anyone else was hurt at the party. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘lions. habitat’ and has gone viral with over 17 million views and 251k likes.

Earlier in August, an elephant calf survived a vicious attack by 14 lionesses at the Norman Carr Safaris Chinzombo Camp in Zambia despite being heavily outnumbered.

