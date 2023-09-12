Watch: Locals capture 12-feet-long python

In a horrifying video that went viral on the internet, a 12-foot-long python found near Mir Alam water tank was caught by local people.

The giant python little near the Mir Alam water tank in the Indian city of Hyderabad by a lorry driver who informed the local people about it.

A local who was familiar with handling snakes then caught the python measuring between 10 to 14 feet and handed it over to the forest department officials.

Watch: Man catches 19-foot Burmese python with bare hands

The python was then released into the forest. The sight of the python moving around created fear among the local people for a while. However, residents said that snakes are frequently spotted moving around in the area.

In a separate incident, chilling footage of a man capturing a 19-foot Burmese python with his bare hands in Australia went viral on social media.

The viral video on Twitter showed Jake Waleri crossing paths with the 56kg and 19-foot long Burmese python in South Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve on July 10th.

He caught the massive reptile from the roadside and wrestled it as the python tried to strike him. They handed the snake to the wildlife officials later.