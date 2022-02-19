LOTR: The Rings of Power trailer released, breaks records

The first trailer for Amazon’s big-budget The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) TV series The Rings of Power was released and set a new viewership record by getting 257 million views within 24 hours of its premiere.

The trailer made its debut during the Super Bowl 2022 the past weekend. Amazon claimed it was the biggest number for any trailer to be aired for the first time during the sporting event.

The show events in The Rings of Power is based thousands of years before those in the writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books.

The marketing boss of the video-streaming giant Ukonwa Ojo said the trailer’s response is immense.

“In introducing the upcoming series to viewers, our goal has been to ensure we are positioned at the epicenter of pop culture while remaining true to the Tolkien universe,” Ukonwo Ojo was quoted saying in the report. “It’s been incredible to see the amazing reaction to each marketing beat that we unveiled over the past month.”

The direction of the highly anticipated webshow is helmed by Peter Jackson, who directed the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

Amazon spent about $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to government officials in New Zealand, where the series was filmed. The company is expecting to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

The first season will be available in more than 240 nations in multiple languages, Amazon said. New episodes will be released weekly.

