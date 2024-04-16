28.9 C
WATCH: Luxury sports car worth billions set on fire over financial dispute

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A man allegedly set a luxury sports car on fire near Hyderabad over a long-standing dispute with its owner.

The Indian police officials confirmed that an old car dealer along with other individuals allegedly burnt a Lamborghini near the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 13 evening.

The dispute arose when the owner of a 2009 model luxury car, valued at up to Rs 100 million, decided to sell the vehicle.

The main accused contacted a friend of the owner, known to both parties, and requested the luxury car’s presence. When the owner’s associate brought the Lamborghini to Mamidipalli Road, he and along with other accomplices set the vehicle on fire using petrol.

According to the police, the accused asserted that the car owner owed him money.

Watch Video here

A video of the incident went viral on social media, meanwhile, the owner of the car filed a police complaint under section 435 of the IPC.

Further investigation is underway.

