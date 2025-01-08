WATCH: Mahish Teekshana takes hat-trick against New Zealand

Sri Lankan spinner Mahish Teekshana took a hat-trick in second one day international (ODI) of three match series against New Zelanad, becoming the seventh Sri Lankan to achieve this feat.

To get the hat-trick, Maheesh Theekshana got rid of Mitchell Santner, the captain of New Zealand, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith, and.After taking two wickets in the final two deliveries of the 35th over, he came back to complete his hat-trick by taking Matt Henry’s wicket off the first delivery of the 37th over.

The spinner finished with figures 4 for 44 in 8 overs as New Zealand scored 255 for 9 in a rain-affected match reduced to 37 overs at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The visitors; however lost the match by 113 runs as they were bowled out for 142 in 31st over.

Mahish Teekshana also became the seventh Sri Lankan to take ODI hat-trick and first overall bowler to do so in 2025.

List of Sri Lankan bowlers with ODI hat-tricks