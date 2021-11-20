WATCH: Man attempts to steal cycle but owner chases him

In a rib-tickling viral video on social media titled an alleged thief’s plan to feast after a burglary turned into an epic fail. So much so that a meme page on Instagram shared it after some hilarious edits and has now been seen and interacted with by more than 8,850 people.

The alleged thief just walks into the house instead of breaking into you gotta give him that he has swag. In broad daylight, he simply barged into the open gate as the owners didn’t lock the main door.

The video then shows the man looking around to check if no one is there or paying attention. There’s a scooter and a bicycle parked in the veranda and the thief goes for the latter. He swiftly walks out the door with the cycle. However, the owner spots the thief and runs after him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES.BKS🤟🙂 (@memes.bks)

The CCTV camera couldn’t intimate us with the rest of the story which we have to suffeice by assuming that the theif fled and the plunder was recovered. But did the owner catch the theif or what exactly happened next but after the chase is something we all miss out on.

All we know is that a few moments later, the owner is seen bringing his cycle back into the house.

What made the video funnier was the meme clips inserted in between and the song Gasolina playing in the background. Netizens had a good laugh on watching the video and flooded the post’s comments with laughing emojis.

