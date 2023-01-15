Video: Man digging holes for fence hits gas pipeline

When it comes to a modest restoration or piece of house construction, it is always a good to take the matter into your hands. For various tasks like plumbing, carpentry, painting, and gardening, there are specific tools and equipment sets.

Making decisions on your own not only guarantees that you receive the best job possible but also results in significant financial savings. But there are house jobs that require a specialist who is well-trained and knows the most minute details and is aware of the potential risks associated with that job.

This is what the viral video is trying to tell us. The video shared on social media platform Twitter by showed a man using a heavy and powerful machine to dig holes to plant fence posts for safety purpose.

What he probably didn’t know is that there was a high-pressure gas pipeline below the ground he was digging and this is where he finally discovers as the large sledgehammer hits the pipeline and there is a massive blast.

The man is thrown back by the waves of the blast and luckily, he survives while the gas leaks forcefully from the underground.

WATCH THE INCIDENT VIDEO ATTACHED BELOW:

Pile-driving a fence post into a gas main 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/y5OaNE79HV — That Looked Expensive (@LookedExpensive) November 16, 2022

