Watch: Man drops boxes of red chili powder, it only got worse for him

In a shocking video that went viral, a man dropped boxes of red chili powder but it got worse for him.

A man was seen carrying two big jars, full of red chili powder. The moment he reached the table, one of the jars slips from his hand and the entire red chili powder falls.

Soon after he tries to save the other one from falling it falls too on the ground but to his surprise and shock as it touches the ground it comes out and hits straight on his face.

In a separate incident, a man suspected of stealing a car dropped a baby off at a petrol station before he fled the authorities.

The CCTV footage shows a man in a white vest and dark trousers carrying a five-month-old child in a car seat at the Sunoco petrol station in Royal Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is holding a man in custody on two charges about the incident. They further said that he handed the baby, who was unharmed.

The suspect stole a black Kia Rio, left with its engine running, from another petrol station at around 4 pm on Tuesday.

Michelle Ashby, co-owner of a restaurant inside the petrol station, said that the suspect“knocked on the door of the station’s convenience store and handed the baby over to the night clerk.”

The mother was notified and arrived 10 minutes later, it was reported.