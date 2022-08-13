Watch: Man drowns in Malir river Karachi amid heavy rains

Karachi: A video of an unidentified man stuck in the Malir river amid heavy rains in the city has been doing around on social media, ARY News reported.

ملیر ندی میں ایک شہری ڈوب گیا شہری مدد کے لئے ہاتھ پیر مارتا نظر آرہا ہے پل پر کھڑے شخص نے ڈوبتے شہری کی ویڈیو بنائی #KarachiRains pic.twitter.com/TifYtKjZF5 — Kamil Arif (@CrkamilArif) August 13, 2022

According to details the man could not survive the strong flow of the river and was reported, dead.

The unfortunate man can be seen moving his hands to try and save himself but he fails. People kept watching the man from a nearby bridge, but no one tried to help him, instead recorded videos.

The man could not be identified initially, however his body was handed over to his family after formalities.

Some days back, a little girl had been reported dead after a family travelling on a motorbike had fallen into an open gutter in the Nagin Chorangi area of Karachi.

The body of the little girl has not yet been recovered.

Earlier on August 8, at least two children drowned in Malir River near Sharafi Goth.

On August 3, three siblings lost their lives after falling into a pond in Larkana. The children were playing when they slipped into a pond near their house in Moen Jo Daro, Larkana.

