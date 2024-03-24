WATCH: Man ‘eating’ human leg on street

A shocking incident was reported from the United States’ California state, where a man was arrested on Friday after people nearby spotted him walking with a severed leg, the local California police said.

Shocking footage depicted a man, later identified as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez, walking with the severed limb, swinging it, and even appearing to sniff and eating parts of the leg.

Local media outlets, including KBAK/FOX58, reported that the man removed the leg from the railway tracks following the tragic accident involving a woman who was struck by a speeding train.

MAN ARRESTED FOR EATING HUMAN LEG IN CALIFORNIA Resendo Tellez faces charges after being caught on video allegedly consuming a leg from a train accident victim. He was arrested for mutilating human remains. The person involved in the train accident did not survive. Source:… pic.twitter.com/XMcPaXGh2q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2024

In the clip, the man can be seen laughing while staring at the person who recorded the video. A voice captured in the video expresses shock and revulsion at the man’s actions, stating, “He’s eating that s***.”

Subsequent investigations by law enforcement revealed that Tellez allegedly took the severed leg as evidence from the scene, leading to his arrest.

The disturbing footage ignited outrage and condemnation across the internet, with many expressing disbelief and disgust at the man’s actions.

