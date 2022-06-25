Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Watch: Man falls off train after hitting a pole

test

A video of a boy falling from a train after hitting a pole in Thane India has started doing rounds on social media. 

The man, hanging from the footboard of a local rail hit a side pole and fell down from the fast-moving train.

The man has been identified as Danish Zakir Hussain. He was travelling from Kalwa Thane to Dadar, Mumbai at 9:30 AM, hanging from the side of the rail.

The video was recorded by a train passenger travelling opposite them. Danish can be seen tossing up into the air before falling to the ground.

Also Read: Here’s why trains have ‘X’ sign on the last bogie

According to local media, Danish was transferred to the hospital and is under treatment.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.