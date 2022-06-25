Watch: Man falls off train after hitting a pole

A video of a boy falling from a train after hitting a pole in Thane India has started doing rounds on social media.

The man, hanging from the footboard of a local rail hit a side pole and fell down from the fast-moving train.

The man has been identified as Danish Zakir Hussain. He was travelling from Kalwa Thane to Dadar, Mumbai at 9:30 AM, hanging from the side of the rail.

The video was recorded by a train passenger travelling opposite them. Danish can be seen tossing up into the air before falling to the ground.

According to local media, Danish was transferred to the hospital and is under treatment.

