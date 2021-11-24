WATCH: Man makes his own ‘jugaad’ train seat

Getting a seat on a jam-packed train is difficult, but creativity can make this tough job easier. One such hilarious video that has gone viral on social media shows an Indian man was seen making a ‘jugaad’ seat on a train.

The video was shared on Instagram a few days ago by a meme page called ‘memes.bks’ with the following caption, “U can’t match with Indian mind”. Since then, the video has gone viral with more than 72,000 views and over 6,670 likes.

The man in the video couldn’t get a seat on the train and with the train coach completely full and no place to sleep except the floor, he came up with an innovative idea.

He took a bedsheet and tied one end on a luggage holder and the other to a seat. This turned the sheet into a hammock in the middle of the coach’s passage. He is then seen climbing onto his makeshift seat.

The man is even able to comfortably lie in the hammock as he extends his legs over the area where the luggage of passengers is kept.

