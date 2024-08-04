WATCH: Man orders cellphone from Amazon, gets set of tea cups

In a bizarre incident, an Indian man named Amar Chavan, a 42-year-old resident of Mahim, reportedly received a tea cups set after ordering a cellphone from Amazon.

Chavan, who works as a deputy engineer at Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), had purchased a Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G smartphone valued at INR54,999. However, when his delivery arrived on July 15, he was shocked to find tea cups in the package instead of the phone.

According to Indian media report, Chavan has filed a police complaint against Amazon, accusing the company of fraudulent activity. He expressed frustration over the lack of response from Amazon’s customer support, despite initially being told that the issue would be investigated.

Chavan claims that the company failed to follow up or provide any investigation report, prompting him to involve the police. He has reportedly submitted Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the delivery person as evidence.

This incident highlights a recurring problem with Amazon deliveries, following another recent case where a woman in Bengaluru discovered a snake in her package.

Such incidents suggest potential lapses in quality control and delivery procedures, which could undermine customer trust.