WATCH: Man punches alleged teen sex predator outside courtroom

A 59-year-old man, identified as Yousuf Azami, faced a physical assault outside a Las Vegas courtroom where he was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on charges of kidnapping, lewdness, and sexual assault.

The video of the incident has emerged showing that a man named Glenn Cromwell Jr., sitting on a bench outside the courtroom, walks up to Azami and punches him, knocking Azami to the ground.

The police said that the man is believed to be connected to the victim in the case, who later faced battery charges – a criminal offense involving unlawful physical contact.

Azami, an Afghan-born actor, allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager at his home in September.

The victim, aged 14 or 15 at the time, reported that she encountered Azami in a marijuana dispensary parking lot.

He drove her to his apartment, where inappropriate actions occurred. The teenager managed to escape, seeking help from a passerby at the Mirage Hotel.

Yousuf Azami, 59, was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on kidnapping, lewdness and sex assault charges on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Azami was due to return to court on Feb. 20. He was already out of custody on $5,000 bail. A judge released Cromwell on his own recognizance. He was due to return to court on March 19.