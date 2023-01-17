WATCH: Man rides bike down escalator in Hollywood style

A video of a biker riding his motorcycle down an escalator in Hollywood style is going viral on Twitter.

The viral video showed the biker being chased by a man as he rode the two-wheeler down the escalator. The next frame showed him zooming out of the building with two men going after him.

It looked like the two-wheeler was stolen and its owner was chasing the suspected thief.

The baffling video of the biker riding the bike down the escalator got thousands of views and likes.

Criminals succeeded in escaping from crime scenes with their unusual methods.

Previously, a ‘Spider-Man’ inspired thief climbed onto the balcony of a house in India’s capital New Delhi and committed robbery.

According to Indian media, the accused escaped quickly with a gold chain, ring and mobile phone. The robbery took place on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1.

He climbed on top of a car parked outside the house and made his way into the house. He then used electrical wires in ‘Spiderman-style’ before escaping through the gate.

The thief committed the crime when there were seven to eight people present in the house.

