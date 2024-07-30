Watch: Man runs away with ball after batter hits six out of the ground

In a bizarre incident during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 season, a local man created a stir by refusing to return a six-ball hit out of the ground, leaving players and spectators in stitches.

The incident occurred during the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Siechem Madurai Panthers at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Sunday, July 28.

The Panthers secured a narrow 9-run victory, defending their total of 191 runs. Suresh Lokeshwar top-scored with 55 runs off 40 balls, while Jagatheesan Kousik contributed an unbeaten 43 off 24. Despite the win, the Panthers were eliminated from the tournament.

During the match, a left-handed batter from Chepauk Super Gillies smashed a six off a short ball from a right-arm pacer.

As the ball sailed out of the stadium, a local man quickly grabbed it and refused to return it, walking away with a grin. When asked to give it back, he quipped, “It won’t be coming back to the field!”

The incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media platforms.