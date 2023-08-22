WATCH: Man rushes inside house on fire to save his dog

A video of man rushing into his house, which was completely engulfed with flames, to rescue his pet dog is going viral on social media.

The incident took place in US state of California in 2019, when a man – named Jose, attending a barbeque at his parents’ house with his fiancée Adriana Lopez and their three girls – was alerted of a fire in his neighborhood.

When he arrived, Jose realized that the fire had started at his neighbor’s house, but by that time, his home was engulfed in flames too. It was at that time that Jose also noticed the firefighters had run out of water due to the severity of the fire and required assistance from nearby stations.

Man runs into burning home to save his dog pic.twitter.com/qWqyIlZbTS — B&S (@_B___S) August 13, 2023

Although his family was safe, Jose knew his pet dog was inside the home, which he said he moved into just two months ago.

Without thinking, the father of three rushed past the firefighters and straight into the blazing home to rescue his dog. Shocking footage shows him ignoring firefighters who tried to stop him as they battled the massive blaze.

A couple of minutes later, Guzman emerges with his dog. He appeared to have a burn on his arm and can be seen checking it in the video footage.

Neighbors and onlookers are also seen outside, with some expressing their shock at Guzman’s actions. But Guzman didn’t care about belongings. He said he just wanted to save his pit bull, Gabbana.

Jose said he found his pet hiding in the bathroom — the only room that wasn’t on fire in the home — curled up in a ball under the toilet.

He added: ”All I wanted was to get my dog, I came in here, I didn’t hesitate, I just, I had to get her, she’s part of the family.’

Guzman said he, his wife, and three daughters had only lived in the house for just two months.