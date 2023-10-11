WATCH: Man saves life of almost dead Chameleon with CPR

A heartwarming video of a man saving the life of an almost-dead Chameleon with mouth-to-mouth breathing and CPR is going viral on social media.

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), a man discovers a dead chameleon lying on the ground in the bushes.

He pours some water on the chameleon and then starts with a gentle body massage and also gives mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The man took the lizard with him and provided every possible medical care and other procedures, including a CPR, to bring the reptile back to life. And he succeeds!

The video is a loud and clear message to all of us about the never-say-die attitude, indomitable spirit, and fierce resolution.

Watch the full video: