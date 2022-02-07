Watch: Man swims under frozen lake, gets ‘disorientated’

A professional athlete shared a video of himself performing an astonishing feat of swimming under a frozen lake without clothes.

Boris Oravev posted on TikTok and Instagram a clip wherein he showed his cold water swimming skills. But, it proved to be more than just an ordinary cold water swim.

The 31-year-old athlete while moving underneath a frozen lake got disoriented, sparking panic. His friends and team members desperately guided him to safety before his oxygen ran out.

Things go entirely to plan as Boris takes a deep breath before diving into the icy water. The video shows his movement under the thin layer of ice.

He smoothly moves under the sheet of thin ice until he loses his sense of direction all of a sudden. He turns right but realises his wrong turn and turns the other way. His team members instruct him to keep going straight.

They are seen panicking as Boris struggles to find his way out. One of them jumps on the ice layer in an effort to crack open it. Fortunately, Boris finds his way and swims back to the place he started from.

The video has gone viral on social media collecting more than 192,000 likes on Instagram and millions of views on TikTok.

