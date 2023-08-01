Watch: Man terrified as six-feet alligator broke into his garden

In a shocking video that went viral in no time a man got terrified when a six feet long alligator broke into his garden.

A man named Bill Geiger hailing from Florida said that he heard some noises coming from the backyard when he was walking outside his house.

He said I was shocked to see an enormous alligator trying to squeeze through a very narrow breach in his white fence. Geiger said “It literally missile-ed through it, it was incredible. It caught me by surprise. I was shocked…I wasn’t really afraid of it; I was just wary of it.”

When he walked close to investigate the alligator’s nest in his backyard the mother gator started to force her way through the fence after becoming protective and feeling intimidated.

The six feet alligator was stuck in the fence briefly but it used its force to widen up the fence and enter into the garden.

Earlier, in a daring attempt, an aged man narrowly escaped death while trying to retrain an alligator with a shirt.

Alligators are so scary and ferocious that even coming close to them requires a lot of courage. They can kill you or injure you in a matter of seconds but some people are daring enough to come face to face with such scary animals.

This old man in unusual circumstances tried to restrain a terrifying reptile with just a shirt. The footage went viral for all the right reasons.

The clips start with a man standing beside an alligator trying to restrain him. He was holding a shirt in his hands. As the video proceeded the man threw that shirt on the alligator’s eyes.