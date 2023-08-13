WATCH: Man thrashed with slippers for refusing to give free chicken

A Dalit man in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was thrashed with slippers after he reportedly refused to hand free chicken to his attackers.

According to details, the incident took place in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, wherein a Dalit man was assaulted with slippers in the middle of the road after he refused to give free chicken to the accused.

A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing the victim, identified as Sujan Ahirwar being thrashed with slippers by two men in the middle of the road.

Sujan Ahirwar, who sells chicken from village to village on his motorcycle, was asked for a chicken by a group of drunk men while he was commuting. The victim asked them to pay for the chicken but the accused beat him fiercely with their slippers instead.

A passer-by filmed the incident on his mobile phone camera and the 10-second clip has now gone viral on social media sites.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police said they have registered a case against the attacker under sections of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).