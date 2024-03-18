Watch: Man trains housefly to perform ‘unbelievable stunt’

In an astonishing video that went viral on the internet, a man trained a housefly to perform unbelievable stunts on his directions.

The viral clip begins with a fly on the table and a finger pats at a certain spot on the surface. Immediately, the fly goes and sits there.

The finger then moves to yet another spot, and the fly follows it. Next, the person keeps a small and circular white disc standing near the fly. Instead of flying away, which is their usual defence, this fly turns towards the disc and starts pushing it.

The disc begins to roll the other way. The stunts of the housefly leaves the internet in shock.

The caption read, “No way he trained a fly?” The video has garnered over 47.7 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a separate horrifying incident, a 9-feet alligator jumped from a golf course pond and chewed off the hand of a fisherman from Florida, according to wildlife officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the victim was hauling in a fish in the Leesburg pond on Monday morning when the 9-foot, 3-inch alligator pounced as golfers and other townspeople watched in horror.

After the alligator bit a guy in Leesbury, while he was reeling in a fish from a pond, onlookers stopped their golf carts to watch the scene develop. The fisherman’s wife during a 911 call was heard saying, ” He took his hand off. His hand is gone