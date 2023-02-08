WATCH: Man vanishes into thin air after reaching mountain top

A bizarre video of a skier disappearing mysteriously after reaching the top of a mountain is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The video showed the man on skis moving slowly toward the edge of the mountain. He crossed over to the other side and vanished without a trace. There was a deep valley instead of a slope.

It looked as if there were three skiers in the viral video. Social media were baffled by the clip.

*cancels ski trip* — smirhenn (@smirhenn904) February 7, 2023

Oh no — Debbie Saylor (@DebbieSaylor17) February 7, 2023

Marked safe, cornice fracture was in front of the skier ⛷ — Richard (@Richard09126934) February 7, 2023

It is not the first time that people have vanished into thin air. Earlier, a man in San Francisco mysteriously vanished after surveillance footage captured him entering his apartment but never leaving.

CCTV footage showed the man, Christ Woitel, entering through the front door and waking up in his apartment.

The cops launched an investigation and her was found dead inside his home.

