30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Man with fear of heights climbs burning building to save dogs

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A man, with a fear of heights, climbed a burning building to save 25 dogs and the rescue video is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The video showed Sebastian Arias scaling the building to rescue a dog on the terrace. After catching the canine, the man threw the dog off the structure so the firefighters – standing below with safety nets – could catch it.

According to the video’s uploader, 25 dogs were rescued in total from the burning building.

He expressed his joy by celebrating the achievement. That’s a great way to overcome your fears and win hearts at the same time.

Related: Construction workers rescue drowning dog in clever way

It is not the first time that people have jumped into the fire to save dogs.

Earlier, social media users heaped praise on a police sheriff in the United States for rescuing a dog from a burning SUV.

The incident, which was scary and inspirational at the same time, happened in the Denver city of Colorado state.

The video showed Deputy Michael Gregorek driving towards the burning vehicle. The owner called for help frantically.

The deputy broke the rear windows of the vehicle with his equipment. This created enough space for the man to retrieve his pet before disaster would strike.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.