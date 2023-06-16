WATCH: Man with fear of heights climbs burning building to save dogs

A man, with a fear of heights, climbed a burning building to save 25 dogs and the rescue video is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video showed Sebastian Arias scaling the building to rescue a dog on the terrace. After catching the canine, the man threw the dog off the structure so the firefighters – standing below with safety nets – could catch it.

According to the video’s uploader, 25 dogs were rescued in total from the burning building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

He expressed his joy by celebrating the achievement. That’s a great way to overcome your fears and win hearts at the same time.

Related: Construction workers rescue drowning dog in clever way

It is not the first time that people have jumped into the fire to save dogs.

Earlier, social media users heaped praise on a police sheriff in the United States for rescuing a dog from a burning SUV.

The incident, which was scary and inspirational at the same time, happened in the Denver city of Colorado state.

The video showed Deputy Michael Gregorek driving towards the burning vehicle. The owner called for help frantically.

The deputy broke the rear windows of the vehicle with his equipment. This created enough space for the man to retrieve his pet before disaster would strike.