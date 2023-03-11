WATCH: Man’s stunning technique to get car out of narrow space

A video of a man getting his car out of a narrow parking space using a jaw-dropping technique is going viral on social media.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging application Twitter by Epic Videos.

It showed the man going toward his car parked between two vehicles at the roadside. It gave him a narrow space to get his car out of the parking space through the “normal” method.

He attempts to “drift” that paid off.

The video crossed the 350,000-view mark. Twitter users were stunned by the technique and commended him.

😊😊😳😳😳 — Ruchi Pal ₿ 🇮🇳 (@Ruch_9) February 2, 2023

That’s awesome drifting — Malbon (@Malbon_Cardozo) March 11, 2023

lol this is awesome. — THE TIME HAS COME (@zeekamp77) February 2, 2023

I need this skill. — A ninja. Invisible. (@ghostofxamaan) February 3, 2023

pro level driver — Liviu (@Liviu96499613) February 2, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that there are countless videos of people using jaw-dropping techniques to park and getting them out of narrow parking spaces.

A video of a New York man driving his car out of a very tight parking spot with tremendous ease has taken over the internet.

The amazing driving skills of the man got captured by a man standing on the balcony of a nearby building.

Almost touching the bumpers of the cars parked in front and back of his car, the man gently turns the car. However, he manages to take the car out without causing damage to any of the vehicles.

