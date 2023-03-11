Saturday, March 11, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

WATCH: Man’s stunning technique to get car out of narrow space

test

A video of a man getting his car out of a narrow parking space using a jaw-dropping technique is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video was shared on the micro-blogging application Twitter by Epic Videos. 

It showed the man going toward his car parked between two vehicles at the roadside. It gave him a narrow space to get his car out of the parking space through the “normal” method. 

He attempts to “drift” that paid off.

The video crossed the 350,000-view mark. Twitter users were stunned by the technique and commended him.

It is pertinent to mention that there are countless videos of people using jaw-dropping techniques to park and getting them out of narrow parking spaces.

Related – Also Read: Tourist’s poor parking decision drowns vehicle

A video of a New York man driving his car out of a very tight parking spot with tremendous ease has taken over the internet. 

The amazing driving skills of the man got captured by a man standing on the balcony of a nearby building.

Almost touching the bumpers of the cars parked in front and back of his car, the man gently turns the car. However, he manages to take the car out without causing damage to any of the vehicles.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.