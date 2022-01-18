WATCH: Marvel Studios drop first trailer of ‘Moon Knight’

The first official trailer of Marvel’s anticipated series ‘Moon Knight’, featuring Oscar Isaac as a new superhero, dropped on Tuesday morning.

MCU is all set to launch a new superhero in town, fighting with self instead of conventional nemesis. Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing, with an all-new character Moon Knight, that will debut in the upcoming six-episodic series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

Marvel Studios released its very first trailer and a fresh poster of Moon Knight earlier today, that gives its loyal fans a sneak peek into the story. The video opens with Marc Spector who suffered from a personality disorder, essayed by lead actor Oscar Isaac, haunted with strange memories, as he says “I have a sleeping disorder”.

The trailer revolves around Marc as he wrestles against his alter ego Moon Knight, struggling to ’embrace the chaos’. Spector, who is unable to differentiate between his ‘waking life and dreams’, is given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

The trailer which points toward a dark storyline where Marc recollects the bits from alter life while accepting the antihero inside him too, it also features a glimpse of Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, the main antagonist.

The Mohamed Diab and duo Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead helmed six-episode series will debut on March 30 this year, on Disney+. It is written by ‘The Umbrella Academy’ fame Jeremy Slater.

Comments