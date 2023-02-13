WATCH: Mass brawl at wedding after groom’s uncle gets angry

The video of a violent brawl over food at an Indian wedding is going viral on social media.

According to an Indian news agency, the wedding guests began fighting when paneer (cottage cheese) was not served to the groom’s uncle.

The video on Twitter showed guests exchanging blows.

A woman tried to stop a man, but she failed. Some people tried to get the situation under control.

It is pertinent to mention that weddings have turned chaotic over petty reasons such as food menu, photographs and decorations.

Earlier, a video of wedding guests locking horns with venue employees over food in Muradabad city of Uttar Pradesh state went viral.

In the video, the wedding guests landed punches and kicks while others hit the worker with belts.

The commotion began when the guests were waiting for the food to open. Their patience ran out and they assaulted the employees.

