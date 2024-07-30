WATCH: Men save their lives as car plunges into river

In a frightful incident reported from India, a car carrying two passengers kept floating into the river as the horrifying video went viral on social media.

Due to heavy rainfall in India’s Maharashtra for the last few days, many mishaps have been reported from different parts of the state.

In several cases, vehicles were submerged in the water, and in other cases, individuals were observed floating in waterfalls.

In a similar incident, a car passing through a small bridge built on the river stuck and kept floating for a while.

The driver attempted to pass his vehicle through the bridge filled with stormwater in Maharashtra’s Lal Peth region but was unfortunately stuck on the way.

A video from Chandrapur in Maharashtra shows a car floating in fast-flowing water. Two young men were in the car, and one of them is seen jumping out of it.

The car began to drift with the river because of the strong water. According to eyewitnesses, there were two persons in the car. Both individuals were able to get out of the vehicle to save their lives.

Later, one of them can be seen getting back inside the car as it was swept away and moved through the water.

As per the media report, the one who got inside the car once again also managed to save his life by hanging into a tree later on.