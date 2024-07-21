Watch: Mohammad Haris hits six with back side of bat

Pakistan’s star batter Mohammad Haris hit a unique shot with the back of his bat for a six during a match between Jaffna Kings and Kandy Falcons in the Lanka Premier League 2024 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Haris came to bat as Kandy Falcons had a flying start. He played a scoop over the wicketkeeper’s head with the back of his bat which went over the rope for a six in the last over of the powerplay in Kandy Falcons’ innings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Asitha Fernando defended 17 runs in the last over and steered Jaffna Kings to the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 final with a narrow one-run victory over Kandy Falcons.

However, it was not the easiest of defence for Fernando, who was hit for a six and a four as Ramesh Mendis had brought the equation down to four off one.

But Fernando somehow managed to get away despite bowling a low full-toss as Mendis could hit it towards mid-wicket and ran a couple.

Mendis remained unbeaten gutsy 30 off just 11 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes but his gutsy knock could not withstand the damage done by Fabian Allen and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Allen led the bowling charge for the Kings with a four-fer while Viyaskanth made three scalps.

West Indies international Andre Fletcher remained the top-scorer for the Falcons with a 21-ball 38 while Mohammad Haris (26) and Kamindu Mendis (32) were the other notable run-getters.