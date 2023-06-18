Watch: Mom cat displays human-like emotions to school Kitten

In a video that went viral in no time, a mom displayed a human-like emotion and schooled the kitten.

The feeling of mother is the same in all living things.

The mom cat scolds her baby who has run away from home! ❤️💕😂😂pic.twitter.com/7WjifKgpgU — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 17, 2023

Mothers are caring and a symbol of love but sometimes they have to be tough on their kids to keep them track. Such emotions and discipline is not confined to just humans, it is universal across all species.

One such video of a mom cat went viral where she come towards the kitten and stops at a distance from the kitten. She scolds her as if she is angry at the kitten for not staying close to Mom.

The mom cat then comes close to the kitten and slaps her roaming around without mom. She then holds the kitten by the scruff and takes her away back home.

Earlier, in a heart-melting feline event, a cat in Turkey walked into a hospital carrying her sick newborn kitten in her mouth seeking medical help.

Video footage recorded in a hospital in the Karabaglar district in Izmir, Turkey, showed the cat walking into the hospital with its kitten clutched in its mouth.

People in the video can be seen stepping aside to allow the mother cat through the building, with some telling other people to move out of the way.