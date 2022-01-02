WATCH: Mother bear, cub try to open front door of a house

A doorbell camera captured the moment a mother bear and her cub tried to open the front door of a house in Florida.

A Florida family’s doorbell camera captured the moment a mother bear and her cub attempted to open the front door of their home.

The house owner told the local media that she was at her home in Sanford when her ring doorbell camera alerted her to movement on the front stoop.

Marlene Stark told WOFL-TV that they did not know it was bears in the first instance. The house owner said that they immediately threw the bolt lock after finding bears who were attempting to open the door.

She told Fox News, “Our neighborhood is down the road from Black Bear Wilderness Preserve, so bears are common, and we have seen them in the neighborhood.”

“I had no idea that they had that capability to open the front door. So, I’m glad it was locked,” she said.

“I was just making a roast, the pan was covered,” she said. “It wasn’t outside, so I don’t know.”

Stark said she doesn’t know the reason which led the bears to try to open the door. However, some netizens suggested the animals may have been attracted to the smell of her cooking.

Earlier, a video had gone viral that showed a black bear stood upright, opening a parked car’s door, stealing a pack of snacks and fleeing from the scene in Tennessee, US.

Footage of the incident had shown the bear standing on two legs to deftly open an unlocked car door in Gatlinburg. Once that is done, it drops down on all fours and climbs inside the vehicle, only emerging a few seconds later with a packet of food in its mouth.

Later, the bear soon loses interest in the snack it stole – a packet of peanuts – and drops it on the ground before moving away.

