Monday, July 11, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

WATCH: Mother elephant protects her calf against heavy rain

test

Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage. Not just humans, such strong instincts are prevalent in animals too. In one such incident, a mother elephant can be seen protecting her newborn calf from heavy rain. The viral video shows the sense of kinship the giants have.

The video, captured in Gudalur municipality of the Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu and shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has gone viral on social media.

Since being shared, the video has garnered around 11.9 K views and got more than 100 retweets. People are touched by the mother elephant’s nurturing and protective instincts.

One user wrote, “Mother is also an big umbrella for kids.” Another commented, “Man has got to learn a lot from animals, especially when it comes to care for the young ones.”

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.