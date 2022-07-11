WATCH: Mother elephant protects her calf against heavy rain

Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage. Not just humans, such strong instincts are prevalent in animals too. In one such incident, a mother elephant can be seen protecting her newborn calf from heavy rain. The viral video shows the sense of kinship the giants have.

The video, captured in Gudalur municipality of the Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu and shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has gone viral on social media.

One of those rare moments when the earth is blessed with the birth of an adorable baby elephant.Mother elephant is like a big umbrella protecting the baby under her belly from heavy rains Gudalur,Nilgiris #TNForest pic.twitter.com/URB4m0HbnS — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 11, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered around 11.9 K views and got more than 100 retweets. People are touched by the mother elephant’s nurturing and protective instincts.

One user wrote, “Mother is also an big umbrella for kids.” Another commented, “Man has got to learn a lot from animals, especially when it comes to care for the young ones.”

Comments