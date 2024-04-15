Mother reunited with her daughter after 11 years

KARACHI: ARY News’ anchor Iqrar Ul Hassan-led Team Sar-e-Aam reunited a mother with her missing daughter after 11 years.

The details were shared by Iqrar Ul Hassan during “Shaan-e-Ramadan” Programme. The anchorperson said perhaps no better program could have been arranged for this Eid.

Hassan said the mother who was languishing to meet her daughter after separation of 11 years, finally met her.

He said, a young girl, Tahira Batool, was abducted from the area of Khewra, Punjab, and was handed over to bandits in Sindh’s Katcha area, where chieftains arranged a fake marriage for her and continuously subjected her to sexual abuse.

During those eleven years, she even gave birth to three children and due to severe illness, she was brought to Nawab Shah’s hospital where she met a kind lady who recorded her video and brought it to the attention of “Team Sar-e-Aam”.

Through the efforts of the team, Tahira’s mother was traced, but she was not informed that her missing daughter had been found.

After tracing Tahira, the Katcha area was raided and the girl along with her children was recovered, while her husband was arrested.

After spending a long period of eleven years, Tahira was reunited with her mother in ARY Digital’s program “Shaan-e-Ramadan”.

Overwhelmed with extreme emotions, both mother and daughter embraced each other and shed tears of joy.