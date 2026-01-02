VIDEO: Motorcyclist plunges into sinkhole in Karachi

KARACHI: A horrific video that is going viral now shows a motorcyclist falling into an open pit in Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

According to police, the incident occurred near Urdu Chowk, where a young motorcyclist was injured due to overspeeding. In the video, a motorcyclist can be seen falling into sinkhole at night time.

Trigger Warning: Disturbing footage

The accident took place on 29 December at a site where excavation had been carried out for a water supply line.

Police said that following the circulation of the video, the relevant authorities have begun repair work at the site.

Residents of the area told police that the excavation had been carried out around one and a half months ago.

They also complained that there were no warning signs or markings around the pit to indicate ongoing construction work, posing a serious risk to commuters.

Earlier this year, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole in Korangi’s Mehran Town, Sector 6-G, Karachi.

According to rescue officials, the child, identified as Dilbar Ali, was playing in the street with other children when he accidentally fell into the open manhole. The manhole was filled with wastewater, and attempts to rescue the child were unsuccessful, leading to his death at the scene.

Rescue teams and police responded to the incident and recovered the boy’s body. It has now been shifted to a hospital for legal and medical procedures. Authorities reported that no municipal officials, including the Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner, were present at the scene.