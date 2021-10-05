WATCH: Motorcyclist stages bogus crash, forces emergency services to close road

A shocking CCTV footage showed a teenager staging a fake motorbike crash that led to the closure of the road by the emergency services for one hour.

The CCTV footage was released by Nottinghamshire Police after a teenager staged a fake motorbike crash scene on Botany Avenue in Mansfield on May 1.

It showed the teenager, who has not been named, drove his bike onto the road and later he appeared to get underneath it all by himself before pulling it on top of him.

A motorist rushed to help him and called for 999 emergency services. According to the police department, the teenager presented to slip in and out of consciousness when the emergency team arrived at the spot.

The 19-year-old told the medics that he could not feel his legs or the entire right side of his body.

Whilst trying to establish the cause of the apparent crash on 1 May this year, CCTV was discovered that showed the teenager, from Chesterfield, wheeling his bike into the middle of the road and crawling underneath it.

The teenager was interviewed and it wasn’t until he was shown the CCTV that he admitted he had lied about the whole incident.

The Nottinghamshire Police released the footage in the hope it will encourage people to think twice before wasting the time of emergency services.

Following the prosecution, Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service urged the people to use the 999 emergency line appropriately, and only contact the non-emergency 101 line if it is a police matter.

