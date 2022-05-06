WATCH: Mugger killed as security guard foils robbery bid

A security guard at a shop foiled a robbery bid after he opened fire on teenagers who attempted to rob the establishment as entire episode was captured on camera.

The incident occurred in Los Angeles and the local police shared that 23-year-old Kahlel Lundy and 21-year-old Keith Rachel tried to rob a smoke shop with two other men.

Video released by the sheriff’s department shows Lundy and Rachel entering the store first and approaching the front counter, which was being watched by a security guard.

Another man then entered the shop and pointed a gun towards the guard, who immediately responded and opened fire on them. An exchange of fire could be seen ensuing between them.

According to the sheriff’s department, the guard was hospitalized after being shot in the face and neck, but was later released.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, deputies responded to Martin Luther King Hospital regarding a man who had been shot. Investigators later learned that person was one of the suspects involved in the armed robbery.

He was treated, but later died at the hospital. The third suspect has since been arrested, but Lundy and Rachel remain on the run.

