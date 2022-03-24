WATCH: Mushfiqur Rahim hurts shoulders during over the top celebration

The video of Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim hurting his shoulder after his over the top celebration against South Africa in the third and final ODI went viral.

The incident took place during the 29th over of the South African innings. The Proteas pacer edged the delivery – bowled by the Bangladesh counterpart Taskin Ahmed – and the wicketkeeper dove low to complete the catch.

Mushfiqur Did an Hasan Ali there while celebrating a wicket. pic.twitter.com/e2ju25ihQ6 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) March 23, 2022



He did a somersault and threw the ball up in an extravagant manner only to hold his shoulders while wincing in pain.

The visitors won the three-match series 2-1 following their nine-wicket victory on Wednesday.

The hosts were dismissed for 154 in 37 overs. Opener Janneman Malan top-scored with 39 runs from 56 balls with seven boundaries to his name. Keshav Maharaj and Dwaine Pretorius made 28 and 20 respectively.

Taskin Ahmed was the star bowler for the visitors with his figures of 5-35 in nine overs.

In reply, Bangladesh completed the 155-run chase in 26.3 overs thanks to an unbeaten half-century at the loss of a wicket. He top-scored with 87 from 82 balls with 14 boundaries. Litton Das scored 57-ball 48 with eight fours to his name.

Keshav Maharaj bagged the only wicket for the Proteas.

