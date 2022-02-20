Watch: New skiing spot discovered in Pakistan

SWAT: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared a video of a newly discovered skiing area situated in Gabin Jabba, Swat.

In a post shared on Twitter, PM Khan expressed hope that the children learning to ski in Swat will make Pakistan competitive in the winter Olympics.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said: “This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics.”

