Watch: New Zealand team in splits after failed DRS review

The New Zealand team on Thursday became the talk of the town with a hilarious reaction to their failed DRS referral in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Sri Lanka at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the 24th over of Sri Lanka innings, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled a full-length delivery on the stumps and Dushmantha Chameera appeared to have gotten a thick inside edge onto his pads.

Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell urged his captain Kane Williamson to review.

The Ultra-Edge Technology showed there was a thick inside edge. The Black Caps were in splits when it was shown on the big screen.

The International Cricket Council shared a video of the hilarious moment on social media application Instagram.

As far as the action was concerned, Sri Lanka have set a target a 172-run target for Kane Williamson’s side in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter. The side were dismissed for 171 in 46.4 overs.

Opener Kusal Perera was the standout batter as he scored a half-century. He struck nine boundaries and two maximums on his way to 28-ball 51.

Maheesh Theekshana went unbeaten at 38 off 91 deliveries. He put on a 43-run partnership with Dilshan Madushanka (19 from 48).

Trent Boult was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with his superb figures of 3-37 in 10 overs. His fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson along with spin duo Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra took three wickets each.