WATCH: Nick Jonas loses cool after fans throws object at him during concert

NEW YORK: Hollywood actor Nick Jonas is the latest celebrity to have an object thrown at him on stage during performances in live concerts.

The Jonas brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas – performed in front of an impressive crowd in Toronto (city in Ontaria, Canada). However, an unfortunate incident was captured on video.

A fan captured the exact moment when the wristband hit the right side of Nick’s chest, and he flinched immediately. The video was posted by a fan is breaking the internet.

The singer however dealt the situation with maturity and pointed finger at the fan indicating not to repeat the act again. He then regained his composure and continued with his performance.

A few days ago, at the Yankee Stadium in New York, another fan had hurled a black bra at him on stage which fell nearby. The singer paused briefly, looked at the floor, and continued singing.

Many fans reacted to the incident and added to the comments section of the clip shared by a fan page on Instagram.

One wrote, “This is disgusting, it could have hurt him.” Another said, “Please stop, people doesn’t understand or what, is not good throw things at artist and Nick has said several times that please don’t do it.” Another comment read, “Why are people so stupid….”

This is not the first time concertgoers have thrown objects towards the stage. Drake and Taylor Swift have also faced the same incidents during their live performances.

A week ago, Cardi B reacted furiously and hurled a mic at a fan in response to the latter’s act of throwing a drink at her during the live performance in Las Vegas.