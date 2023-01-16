WATCH: Nida Dar involved in hilarious run out with Kainat Imtiaz

A video of Pakistan Women batters Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz involved in a run-out in the first ODI against Australia Women is going viral.

7Cricket shared the viral video on their Facebook page. There was a mix-up between all-rounder Nida Dar and batter Kainat Imtiaz.

Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz ended up at the non-striker’s end as they did not see each other. The third umpire looked at it and showed Nida Dar inside the crease.

Australia won the rain-affected opening game of the three-match ODI series by eight wickets under the Duckworth Lewis method.

Australia won the toss and chose to field. The match was reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain.

Pakistan made 160-8 with Nida Dar, who scored a half-century, top scored as she made 59 from 88 balls with five boundaries and a six to her name. Skipper Bismah Maroof chipped in with her 47-ball 28.

Darcie Brown and spinner Jess Jonassen took two wickets for Australia. Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King dismissed one batter.

Rain interrupted the match for the second time during Australia’s innings and the target got revised to 158.

Debutant Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Meg Lanning scored half-centuries the completed the run chase in 28.5 overs at the loss of two wickets. They put on a 137-run partnership for the second wicket.

Phoebe Litchfield top scored with her unbeaten 78 from 92 balls with nine boundaries and a six to her name. Meg Lanning struck as many fours on her way to 76-ball 67.

Diana Baig and Omaima Sohail were the wicket-takers for Pakistan.

