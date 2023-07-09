Watch: Octopus steals diver’s GoPro Camera

In a video that went viral, an octopus stole Australian diver’s GoPro camera off the coast of New South Wales.

The strange yet cute encounter shows 15-year-old Jesse Loffel’s GoPro camera getting stolen by the octopus.

Jesse approached 52-year-old underwater photographer Maree Clout, who was snorkelling in the water. He told Maree that an octopus had taken his GoPro camera.

He asked them for help and then took them underwater to get his camera back. Luckily, the octopus was still there, with each of its eight arms firmly wrapped around the GoPro.

To everyone’s surprise, the octopus was not willing to give the camera back without a fight so she had to lift it up along with the camera.

Earlier, a video posted to TikTok, a popular video streaming application, helped a California woman reunite a couple with a GoPro camera that spent nearly four years underwater after being lost at a waterfall.

Rio Villa said she along her boyfriend were visiting Three Sisters Falls on April 3 when they found a GoPro camera squeezed between the water and some rocks under a waterfall.

Soon after, Villa posted a video to TikTok showing footage from the camera depicting a couple exploring San Diego.