WATCH: Pakistan Army saves life of flood victim bitten by snake

DADU: Pakistan Army in collaboration with the civil administration carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Sindh and other provinces.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan army soldiers – taking part in rescue and relief operations – provided immediate aid to a flood victim who was bitten by a snake in Sindh’s Dadu district.

“The soldiers shifted the girl to safer location through army aviation helicopter and provided immediate aid,” said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The Pakistan Army Aviation during flood relief efforts flew 200 helicopter sorties in various areas of the country to evacuate stranded people and also transport rations and medicines.

According to a press release, some 1,991 stranded individuals were evacuated and 162.6 tonnes of relief items were delivered to flood-affected people in past 24 hours.

FLOODS: PAKISTAN ARMY RESCUES STRANDED GIRL, OTHERS IN DADU

So far, over 50,000 individuals were shifted to safer locations from calamity-hit areas, it added. However, some 147 relief camps were functional round the clock in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over 60,000 patients were treated and provided 3-5 days’ free medicine so far whereas 221 flood relief items collection points were established across the country.

