Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Anjum Wahab

WATCH: Pakistan Army saves life of flood victim bitten by snake

test

DADU: Pakistan Army in collaboration with the civil administration carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Sindh and other provinces.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan army soldiers – taking part in rescue and relief operations – provided immediate aid to a flood victim who was bitten by a snake in Sindh’s Dadu district.

“The soldiers shifted the girl to safer location through army aviation helicopter and provided immediate aid,” said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The Pakistan Army Aviation during flood relief efforts flew 200 helicopter sorties in various areas of the country to evacuate stranded people and also transport rations and medicines.

According to a press release, some 1,991 stranded individuals were evacuated and 162.6 tonnes of relief items were delivered to flood-affected people in past 24 hours.

FLOODS: PAKISTAN ARMY RESCUES STRANDED GIRL, OTHERS IN DADU

So far, over 50,000 individuals were shifted to safer locations from calamity-hit areas, it added. However, some 147 relief camps were functional round the clock in flood-affected areas of Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over 60,000 patients were treated and provided 3-5 days’ free medicine so far whereas 221 flood relief items collection points were established across the country.

Comments

Anjum Wahab

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.