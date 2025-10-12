WATCH: Pakistan forces use heavy weapons against Afghan cross-border aggression

RAWALPINDI: Unprovoked firing from the Afghan side targeted the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, prompting a strong and effective response from the Pakistan Army.

According to security sources, a video circulating online shows Pakistani artillery guns striking multiple Afghan Taliban posts along the border.

The footage reportedly captures the use of heavy weaponry by Pakistani forces in retaliation.

Security sources confirmed that the Pakistan Army has destroyed a major Taliban camp, identified as the Ismatullah Karar Camp in Spin Boldak sector, Afghanistan.

The camp was among the largest operational bases of the Afghan Taliban and served as a hub for anti-Pakistan militant activities.

Reports indicate significant losses to the Taliban and allied foreign fighters as a result of the strikes.

Furthermore, Pakistani forces have taken control of the Taliban’s Topsar post, located opposite the Kurram sector, with video footage showing troops advancing toward the captured position.

State-run PTV News and Radio Pakistan released videos of the Pakistan Army’s precise strikes that went viral on social media, showing multiple Afghan Taliban posts being hit and destroyed in various sectors along the border.