Watch Pakistan Shaheens Vs Zimbabwe Select Sixth ODI live

HARARE: Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to field first against Zimbabwe Select in the last one-day of the six-game series here at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on home soil only a month away, the ZC has named a strong squad to race up their preparations to seize a spot in the mega event.

Watch Pakistan Shaheens vs Zimbabwe 5th ODI Live Match

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Zimbabwe Select by 177 runs in the fifth one-day in Harare, to stay alive in the six-match series. The hosts still lead the series by a margin of 3-2.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt, Haseebullah Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam (c), Mubasir Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Mehran Mumtaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Zimbabwe A: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga.

Tour Schedule: