28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Watch Pakistan Shaheens Vs Zimbabwe Select Sixth ODI live

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

HARARE: Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to field first against Zimbabwe Select in the last one-day of the six-game series here at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on home soil only a month away, the ZC has named a strong squad to race up their preparations to seize a spot in the mega event.

Watch Pakistan Shaheens vs Zimbabwe 5th ODI Live Match

Pakistan Shaheens defeated Zimbabwe Select by 177 runs in the fifth one-day in Harare, to stay alive in the six-match series. The hosts still lead the series by a margin of 3-2.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt, Haseebullah Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam (c), Mubasir Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Mehran Mumtaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Zimbabwe A: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga.

Tour Schedule:

  • 17 May – 1st one-day, Harare
  • 19 May – 2nd one-day, Harare
  • 21 May – 3rd one-day, Harare
  • 23 May – 4th one-day, Harare
  • 25 May – 5th one-day, Harare
  • 27 May – 6th one-day, Harare
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.