20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

WATCH: Paraglider lands, instantly gets attacked by Kangaroo

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A paraglider had an unexpected encounter with a kangaroo in Australia, after landing at the Orroral Valley Space Tracking Station.

The video which was recorded through a GoPro camera mounted at paraglider’s helmet – was originally from 2019.

The video shows that the multiple kangaroos attacked the paraglider, named Jonathan Bishop, as he landed on the ground.

Later after the attack, Bishop explained that he had been paragliding cross country for two hours near Canberra and had reached a position where he had to land.

Watch the viral video below:

In the video, it can be seen that the Kangaroo approached him, while the paraglider said, ‘What’s up, Skip?’ and was caught off guard as the wild animal attacked him twice before hopping away.

“I packed up my paraglider and had to walk several kilometers to get phone reception and call a friend to come and collect me,” Bishop stated.

Despite their cute, timid appearance, the encounter is another reminder that kangaroos are still wild animals, and thus can be aggressive towards people.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.