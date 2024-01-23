WATCH: Paraglider lands, instantly gets attacked by Kangaroo

A paraglider had an unexpected encounter with a kangaroo in Australia, after landing at the Orroral Valley Space Tracking Station.

The video which was recorded through a GoPro camera mounted at paraglider’s helmet – was originally from 2019.

The video shows that the multiple kangaroos attacked the paraglider, named Jonathan Bishop, as he landed on the ground.

Later after the attack, Bishop explained that he had been paragliding cross country for two hours near Canberra and had reached a position where he had to land.

Watch the viral video below:

in Australia, the danger of skydiving begins after landing pic.twitter.com/4afG0ImGZO — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 9, 2024

In the video, it can be seen that the Kangaroo approached him, while the paraglider said, ‘What’s up, Skip?’ and was caught off guard as the wild animal attacked him twice before hopping away.

“I packed up my paraglider and had to walk several kilometers to get phone reception and call a friend to come and collect me,” Bishop stated.

Despite their cute, timid appearance, the encounter is another reminder that kangaroos are still wild animals, and thus can be aggressive towards people.