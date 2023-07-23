WATCH: Passenger bus falls into roadside pond; 17 killed

DHAKA: At least 17 people were died while another 35 sustained injuries after a passenger bus plunged into a large pond on the roadside in southwestern Bangladesh.

According to details, the incident took place in southwestern Bangladesh’s Jhalakathi Sadar district, wherein a passenger bus – carrying 60-70 passengers – plunged into a large pond on the roadside.

“The divers have rescued 17 bodies and a police crane is trying to retrieve the bus from the pond filled with water after heavy monsoon rains,” a police official was quoted as saying by local media.

As per media reports, seven among dead were minors and five were women. At least, 35 passengers were injured and taken to nearby hospital. 13 bodies were recovered from the accident spot, whereas, four passengers died in the hospital.

The survivors blamed the driver’s carelessness for the accident. They also said the bus was overloaded with passengers, which might have contributed to the accident.

Bus accidents in Bangladesh have become common. According to the Road Safety Foundation (RSF), a total of 559 road accidents occurred only in June. the accidents claimed 562 people and 812 others sustained injuries.

The report further stated that 169 people were killed in 207 motorcycle accidents across the country which makes 33.75 per cent of total deaths. According to the report, 78 were women and 114 were children.