WATCH: Passenger’s intestines bulge out due to railway police torture

In a shocking incident, Railway police personnel brutally beat up a Muslim passenger on board a train in Bihar, India, causing his intestines to come out as stitches on a recent abdominal surgery got ruptured, an official said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the Karmbhoomi Express, en route to Mumbai, arrived at Janakpur Road railway station. A dispute over seating between two groups of passengers escalated, necessitating intervention by GRP officers, according to a statement from GRP Muzaffarpur.

The confrontation intensified as passengers fighting for seats assaulted the GRP personnel, who then retaliated with “mild force” to control the situation, the statement added.

#Horrible #Bihar: A Muslim youth Furkhan who had went to see off his friend on Pupri railway station was brutally beaten by GRP jawans that his stomach burst open and intestine spilled out.

Reason for assault is still unknown.#JusticeForFurqan pic.twitter.com/ip1hexP1BY — Azam Khan( 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘆 ) (@AzamKhan022) July 25, 2024

The injured passenger, identified as Mohamad Furkaan, had recently undergone surgery, a police officer revealed. Witnesses claimed that GRP officers used batons to disperse the crowd, with one officer striking Furkaan’s still-healing abdomen, causing his intestines to bulge out.

In response to the incident, GRP authorities have suspended two officers and launched an investigation, a senior official stated.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rail) Gaurav Mangla confirmed the inquiry and suspension of the two officers. “We are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses present during the incident,” he said.

Furkaan is currently receiving treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, where his condition is reported to be stable, the officer added.