Watch: Passersby come to couple’s rescue after scooter catches fire

A recent video demonstrating how timely rescue by passersby averted a grave catastrophe and protected lives have gone viral on social media.

This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster💕 pic.twitter.com/FU0ss3olZ2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 11, 2022

The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a couple getting off a scooter on the road. Initially, the woman quits the bike, while the man seems to be restarting the conveyance.

However, flames are seen underneath the scooter while other vehicles pass by. The fearful man instantly moves away from the bike. Shortly, several passersby try to extinguish the fire and rescue the couple. A man comes with a fire extinguisher and ejects the chemical substance onto the scooter while doing rounds of the two-wheeler.

“This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Since Tuesday, the clip has gotten over 27,100 views on Twitter. The combined rescue measures taken by the strangers won plaudits online. A user commented, “Maximum people are interested in taking videos selfies rather than using common sense to help, this is the best video as many came forward to help the guy from the biggest disaster.”

Another user wrote, “The generosity of the man emptying the fire extinguisher can….” A third user commented, “Rapid Response 👍. Good to see a Firefighter.”

