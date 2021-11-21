WATCH: People race to collect cash falling from armoured vehicle

Having met a minor traffic incident on a Carlsbad freeway, bags of money fell out of an armored vehicle and cash was seen drifted across the lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The door popped open on the armored truck and a number of cash bags it was carrying fell out and burst open, CHP told the local media about the incident.

The authorities have urged anyone who picked up cash on the freeway to return it to where it belonged, the CHP office in Vista.

“We’re working with the FBI now, it’s a joint investigation and if you have picked up any of the cash, I highly suggest you turn it in to the CHP office immediately because we do have a lot of evidence to follow up on,” a CHP spokesman said.

At least two people were placed in handcuffs at the scene after locking their keys in their cars.

Videos on social media showed an influencer going live and with cash bills in her hands as vehicles stopped on the freeway picking up cash.

San Diego FBI Public Affairs issued the following statement on the incident:

“The FBI responded in support of the California Highway Patrol, who has taken the lead on this matter. We will defer questions about the investigation, arrests, and applicable charges to the CHP. The public should provide all information regarding this incident and is directed to return all monies, to the CHP.”

